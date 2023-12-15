Remove CCTV inside Jyotipriya’s cabin at SSKM Hospital: Cal HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed that the CCTV inside Jyotipriya Mallick’s cabin at SSKM Hospital should be removed by the hospital authorities. Instead, the Commandant of the CRPF has been directed to depute personnel at SSKM Hospital as per requisition made by the Investigating Officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for Mallick’s security.



“In case any CCTV has been installed inside the patient’s cabin pursuant to the order of Special Court and the Hospital authorities are normally not installing any such CCTV for other patients, such CCTV should be removed from inside the cabin by the hospital authorities,” Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed. The order would be implemented on and from December 16. He further directed that the CCTV footage of the common passage will be shared with the investigating officers of the case. While giving the security responsibility to CRPF, Justice Ghosh directed that the CRPF personnel will maintain a visitor’s register and will have the authority to restrain any person from entering Mallick’s cabin or wherever he has been kept for treatment at the hospital.

“In case any person is restrained by the CRPF authorities, the CRPF authorities would be at liberty to communicate with the investigating officers of the case whose phone number would remain available to the CRPF personnel and according to the discretion of the investigating offers the entry and exit at the cabin or the place of treatment at SSKM Hospital would be monitored,” Justice Ghosh directed and added: “So far as the aforesaid issues, particularly, with regard to the security and the CCTV is concerned, the order passed on November 30 by the learned Judge, Special (CBI) Court No. 1, Calcutta (in-charge) is kept in abeyance till further orders. Rest of the issues passed by the learned Special Judge will remain in force.”