Removal of 2 air-conditioned coaches from Farakka Express irks people

BALURGHAT: In a recent decision, two air-conditioned coaches were removed from the Farakka Express, which operates between Balurghat and Bhatinda via Delhi. The move has sparked widespread anger among passengers, with many accusing the Railway authorities of negligence. A local development forum, Eklakhi-Balurghat-Rail-O-Unnayan-Committee (EBROUC) raised strong objections, questioning the rationale behind the sudden removal of AC coaches from a

long-distance train.

The association claims that this is part of a larger conspiracy to eventually withdraw the

Farakka Express service from Balurghat. Members of the forum, along with local residents, have also taken to social media

to voice their dissent and have called for public protests

against the decision.

The demand for long-distance trains connecting Balurghat to cities like Delhi and Bengaluru has been long standing. Just hours before the announcement of the general election on March 15, the Ministry of Railways issued a notification stating that the Malda-Bhatinda Farakka Express would be extended to Balurghat. The train was hurriedly launched on April 15, without any formal inauguration and initially operated on time, departing from Balurghat station at 5 pm daily.

However, post-elections, the train began experiencing delays, causing frustration among passengers. The latest blow came with the removal of one AC 3-tier and one Economical AC coach. The train, which previously operated with 22 coaches — 10 of which were AC — will now run with only 8 AC coaches, 6 sleeper coaches and 8 general coaches.

Pijush Kanti Deb, General Secretary of EBROUC, expressed grave concerns. “This seems like a deliberate attempt to withdraw the train from Balurghat. It is the longest-running train from this station, taking two-and-a-half days to reach its destination. AC coaches are essential for

such long journeys.

We had requested the addition of two more AC coaches but instead, they have reduced them. We have written to all concerned authorities of the Katihar Railway Division to protest this decision and will continue our agitation for the development of rail services in the district,” he said.

The local Trinamool Congress leadership also condemned the move. District vice-president Subhas Chaki remarked: “This train was introduced as an election gimmick.

Now that the elections are over, the reality is surfacing. We strongly oppose this decision and demand immediate action to restore the coaches.”