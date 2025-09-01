Religious tourism initiative by NBSTC: ‘Sampriti Yatra’ launched in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: In a unique initiative to promote communal harmony and religious tourism, the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is set to launch a special trip named “Sampriti Yatra” after Vishwakarma Puja. The journey will allow visitors to explore temples, mosques and churches across Cooch Behar district in a single tour.

According to NBSTC officials, the initiative is designed for devotees and tourists who wish to visit multiple religious sites but often face challenges such as lack of time, information and connectivity.

NBSTC chairman Partha Pratim Roy said: “Many people in the district wish to visit different religious places, including temples, mosques and churches. But due to lack of time, planning, and information about routes, costs and accessibility, they often fail to make these trips.

To solve this problem, NBSTC is introducing Sampriti Yatra. Recently, a similar journey was launched in Jalpaiguri under the initiative of the District Magistrate. Inspired by that, NBSTC has now started this program in Cooch Behar.”

The tour will begin at the shrine of Haldibari Huzur Sahib in Mekhliganj subdivision and cover several key

religious landmarks, including Kalibari, Madan Mohan Temple, Sitalkuchi Jor Patki Masan Path Temple, Hanuman Temple, Kali Temple, Kanteshwari Temple and Mahamaya Temple at Dinhata.

Passengers will also visit Cooch Behar town’s prominent sites such as the iconic Madan Mohan Temple, Hiranyagarbha Shiva Temple, Notun Mosque, a church near the airport, Baneshwar Shiva Temple and Siddheshwari Temple.

Two NBSTC buses will be pressed into service for this tour—one starting from Haldibari and the other from Baneshwar.

However, fares will be charged as a single package. Tickets can be purchased from the Haldibari depot and the NBSTC office in Cooch Behar. The initiative has been welcomed by residents and religious devotees alike, with many lauding NBSTC’s effort to combine spirituality, tourism and social harmony under one journey.