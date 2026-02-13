Religion & politics should not be mixed, says Firhad Hakim

Siliguri: Firhad Hakim, the Minister of West Bengal Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department, on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Humayun Kabir, asserting that religion and politics cannot go hand in hand in Bengal.



Speaking during his visit to Siliguri Municipal Corporation’s (SMC) newly constructed conference hall, Hakim said, “Mosques and politics cannot go together. In Bengal, politics is done through work, not religion.” He added that while there is no objection to building temples or mosques, any political motive behind such initiatives is unacceptable. “In Bengal, there is only one mantra — ‘Joto Mot Toto Poth’ (Unity in diversity). Divisive politics has no place here,” he said.

Hakim was in Siliguri to attend an Urs ceremony at Karbala. He arrived at Bagdogra Airport in the afternoon and went directly to the State Guest House in Siliguri, where he met a delegation of madrasa teachers. Later, he visited the SMC, where Mayor Gautam Deb welcomed him.

Highlighting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s inclusive approach, Hakim said, “No matter who criticizes, our Chief Minister attends Ramzan events, builds temples, and personally oversees Christmas celebrations in Kolkata. She has transformed the city remarkably.”

Referring to Siliguri’s development, he added, “Siliguri is progressing well. But we must take greater responsibility and work collectively.”

During a press conference later, Hakim reiterated his stance against mixing religion with politics, referring to a recent rally led by Humayun Kabir. “In Bengal, religion is not used for political gains.

I may build a mosque or a temple, but I cannot run a political party alongside it. I have no objection to religious structures, but I strongly object to political motives behind them,” he said.

Hakim also expressed disappointment over pending central funds. “Mayor Gautam Deb approaches me with various development projects, but due to a lack of funds, I cannot approve all of them.

If our Rs 2 lakh crore dues were not withheld, much more development could have been carried out,” he claimed.

Despite the Centre’s negligence, development continues in the state because of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s message — where there is will, there is a way. Merely saying ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is not enough; one has to deliver through action, and that is what our government is doing,” he added.