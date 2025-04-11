Relief: Rent slashed for local theatre groups at Balurghat Rabindra Bhavan

BALURGHAT: In a move that brings welcome relief to local theatre groups, the district administration has announced a significant reduction in the rent for staging plays at the Balurghat Rabindra Bhavan. The rent has been reduced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 6,000 per day for theatre productions organised by local and district-based drama troupes. However, this revised rate will not be applicable to theatre groups from outside the district.

The Rabindra Bhavan, located near the Balurghat Municipality area, also houses the district office of the Information and Cultural Affairs department. Originally built many years ago, the hall underwent major renovation starting in 2013. The project initially began with joint funding from the state and Central governments but political complications brought the work to a halt. Eventually, the state government decided to take over the project independently.

In 2018, the Public Works department resumed the renovation with an allocation of Rs 5.06 crore from the state government. The Bhavan was given a complete makeover with updated infrastructure including a modern stage, lighting, electrical systems, fire safety measures and air conditioning. The refurbished auditorium was officially reopened in early 2023.

However, local theatre groups soon expressed concerns over the high rent of Rs 10,000 per day, stating it was unfeasible to stage performances at such a cost. They demanded the rent be made more affordable, keeping in line with other auditoriums in the city. Several drama groups submitted a formal request to the district administration seeking a revision in the rates.

Following these appeals, the administration decided to lower the rent for local groups, a move that has been welcomed across the district. Rajesh Kumar Mondal, District Information and Cultural officer, stated: “To encourage local theatre groups, the daily rent for staging dramas at Rabindra Bhavan has been fixed at Rs 6,000. For outstation groups, the rent will remain Rs 10,000 from Monday to Friday and will increase to Rs 12,000 on weekends and public holidays.”

Despite this reduction, some local theatre directors believe further relaxation is needed. Theatre personality Amit Saha noted: “Ticket sales alone cannot cover the high rent. While the reduction helps, the issue still persists during festivals when outstation groups are invited. In such cases, the higher rent becomes a burden. We plan to approach the district administration again to reconsider this.”