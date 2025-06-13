Relief: ‘Monsoon expected in South Bengal next week’

Kolkata: Mercury will go down by few notches in various South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours giving a respite to the people from sweltering heat and uncomfortable weather as there will be thundershowers on Saturday and Sunday. It is also expected that the monsoon may enter South Bengal next week.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has already predicted that a conducive atmosphere has been created in South Bengal for the south west monsoon to arrive. People in South Bengal may witness monsoon rainfall after June 16.

“We expect the southerly wind will strengthen and a system will form over the Bay of Bengal. A combination of both will push the monsoon currents. But South Bengal will receive heavier and more consistent showers from Monday,” weather official said. According to the weather office prediction, there may be sporadic rainfall in various South Bengal districts over the next two days as well. The intensity of rainfall may increase from Monday. Several South Bengal districts like South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan may receive heavy rainfall accompanied with gusty wind measuring 50 kmph on Tuesday. Humidity related discomfort prevailed in several parts of south Bengal on Friday as well.

Almost all the districts in North Bengal will also receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next two days, the MeT office said.

The weather office had predicted that the showers may intensify from Monday. Southerly winds are set to get stronger and trigger widespread and heavy rain in the coastal

districts of South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore as well. The rain may continue and spread to other south Bengal districts till Tuesday.

The usual date for the arrival of monsoon in South Bengal and Kolkata is June 10, the monsoon currents remained weak and static over the past eight to ten days.