Relief: MeT predicts thundershowers in city in next 48 hours

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted thundershowers accompanied with strong breeze in the city and several other South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours.

The city dwellers may get a temporary relief from the scorching summer in the evening hours but high humidity levels will continue to haunt people. The MeT office said that Kolkata and other South Bengal districts will receive light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday particularly in the evening hours. Several parts will also witness thunderstorms. A strong breeze measuring 30-50 kmph will be sweeping through several South Bengal districts. The districts like Bankura, Birbhum, West Burdwan may witness a stronger breeze measuring 40-50 kmph. As the city starts getting Nor’westers and squalls in April bring temporary relief from the heat, the Met office sees no system that would bring these weather activities at present.

While the showers are likely to bring the mercury down gradually from Tuesday onwards, high humidity will continue to make the weather uncomfortable in Kolkata. The hot weather situation may change only after the city receives a significant amount of rain. “The mercury might dip by two to three degrees by Tuesday due to scattered rain. But at the same time, the moisture incursion will also start rising, pushing up the discomfort level,” said a weather official. On Sunday, many parts of southern districts like Birbhum, Burdwan, Bankura, and Midnapore witnessed thunderstorm activities with hailstorms in pockets.

According to the MeT office prediction, the districts like West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad will receive thunderstorm on Tuesday with a strong breeze sweeping through the areas measuring 30-40 kmph.

On Wednesday, coastal districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas may witness thunderstorms and lightning. The wind speed may be around 30-50 kmph. Several North Bengal districts will also receive rainfall accompanied with a strong breeze measuring 30-50 kmph. As per the MeT office, the expected rain in Kolkata for now is scattered and isolated, which will not be enough to make a difference in the weather condition.