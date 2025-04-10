Relief: MeT predicts rain in next 24 hrs

Kolkata: The city dwellers who have been witnessing scorching summer heat for the past few days may get some sort of relief as there will be rainfall in several parts of South Bengal in the next 24 hours. Rain will further intensify in the weekend giving a relief from the discomfort weather.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that low pressure over the Bay of Bengal turned into a well marked low pressure and it was currently situated west central Bay of Bengal. In the next 24 hours, the system will move towards the north and north east direction. As a result several South Bengal districts are expected to receive thundershowers in the next couple of days, particularly in the evening hours. An alert has been issued for five districts such as East Midnapore, West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Murshidabad, Birbhum as these districts will receive thundershowers. A strong breeze measuring 30-50 kmph will be sweeping through the region. The mercury might dip by two to three degrees due to scattered rain but later on next week, the moisture incursion will also start rising, pushing up the discomfort. Many parts of southern districts like Birbhum, Burdwan, Bankura, and Midnapore witnessed thunderstorm activities with hailstorms in pockets in the past few days.