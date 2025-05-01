Relief from scorching heat: City plunges into darkness as heavy rains lash Kolkata

Kolkata: Rain lashed several South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, on Wednesday afternoon. Darkness descended in the afternoon as it continued to rain for nearly an hour. Waterlogging occurred in some parts of the city.

The Regional Metereological Centre in Alipore predicted that thudershowers will occur in several South Bengal districts till Saturday. However, the intensity of rainfall may reduce after Thursday. Rainfall brought a relief for the city dwellers from the scorching summer heat on Tuesday. Temperature dropped by more than 5 degrees on Tuesday due to a heavy shower. Almost all the South Bengal districts were experiencing heatwave-like situations in the last week but the weather system suddenly changed from Monday.

Kolkata on Tuesday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 19.2 degree Celsius. Several South Bengal districts received thundershowers late on Monday evening while some parts received overnight rainfall. The highest temperature in Kolkata was registered at 31 degree Celsius on Monday. Kolkata and South Bengal experienced heavy rainfall, causing disruptions to normal life on Tuesday.

The MeT office issued alerts for heavy rains in some districts of South Bengal, including East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24-Parganas and Jhargram. The MeT office on Tuesday had predicted that the people in South Bengal districts will get a relief from scorching summer heat in the next 48 hours as they will experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds ranging between 40 to 60 kmph and moderate to heavy rain mainly in the evening hours. Alipore MeT office already issued a Norwester warning for seven districts, with the possibility of hail and lightning in isolated areas. Several South Bengal districts are likely to experience light to moderate thunderstorms with lightning in the next 24 hours. Isolated areas might witness gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

Gusty winds between 40 and 50 kmph are expected along with rain in Kolkata as well, said the MeT office.