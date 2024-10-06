Relief for revellers as weatherman predicts no heavy rain during Puja

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that there will not be heavy rainfall in the state during the pujas giving a major relief to the Puja revellers. The MeT office, however, said that there may be scattered rainfall in several parts and the sky may remain partially cloudy.

With Durga Puja knocking at the door, residents preparing for last-minute shopping faced disruptions in the last couple of days, including the last Sunday before Puja, as it rained in several parts. As the MeT office had predicted, rainfall occurred in several districts across Bengal on Sunday. In South Bengal, including Kolkata, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms happened.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain forecast in the state until October 9, with some areas experiencing scattered rain until October 13. According to the weather office, light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely to occur at many places in all the districts from October 6 to 9. Additionally, from October 10-13, light rain/thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places in all districts.

“Light to moderate rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms are likely in eight districts of North Bengal from Sunday to Wednesday.

While rain and thunderstorms are likely in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Dakshin Dinajpur on Saturday, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are likely to experience the same on Monday,” a weather official said.

The IMD in its latest weather forecast has predicted further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from parts of central and northwest India. Conditions are favourable for its continued retreat from the remaining regions of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Maharashtra over the next couple of days. While the Met Office has predicted showers in several states in Eastern and Southern India, including Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, no significant rainfall is expected in Northwest, West and Central India over the coming week.