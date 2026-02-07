Relief for patients as Balurghat Dist Hosp begins evening OPD

BALURGHAT: Bringing relief to patients, the South Dinajpur district Health department on Friday started evening Out Patient Department (OPD) services at Balurghat District Hospital. The newly introduced facility will function daily from 3 pm to 6 pm, informed Chief Medical Officer of Health, South Dinajpur, Sudip Das.



According to district Health department sources, the last OPD ticket will be issued at 5:30 pm. Doctors will remain present in the OPD as long as patients holding valid tickets are waiting for consultation.

The initiative aims to provide greater access to healthcare services, particularly for working people who find it difficult to visit hospitals during regular daytime hours.

Initially, the evening OPD will operate with three major departments. Medicine, Paediatrics and Gynaecology services will be provided on two days each week. Medicine specialists will attend patients on Tuesdays and Fridays, Paediatrics doctors on Mondays and Wednesdays, while Gynaecologists will be available on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The details were shared by the CMOH, Sudip Das, during a press conference on Thursday. Addressing media persons, he said the decision was taken following instructions from Director of Health Services (DHS) Swapan Soren and as part of the health department’s policy to strengthen patient care.

“Initially, the evening OPD service will run from 3 pm to 6 pm. The last ticket will be issued at 5:30 pm, and doctors will continue consultations until all ticket-holding patients are attended to,” Das said.

He added that since patient turnout is highest in Medicine, Paediatrics and Gynaecology departments, services from these three wings have been prioritised.

Das further stated that if the evening OPD receives a positive response from the public, the scope of services will be expanded in the future to include more departments and extended facilities.

Welcoming the initiative, local Balurghat resident Ajay Guha said the new facility would greatly benefit common people. “Many working individuals and daily wage earners are unable to visit hospitals during regular hours. The evening OPD will help them seek timely treatment without affecting their livelihood,” he said, adding that the move would ease pressure on the morning OPD as well.