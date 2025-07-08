‘Relief’: Electricity reaches border villages for first time in 78 years

Cooch Behar: For the first time since India’s Independence, 57 families living in the border area of Gitaldaha-I Gram Panchayat in Dinhata, Cooch Behar district, finally have access to electricity. The historic moment lit up the remote villages of Kharija Haridas and Konamukta under Dinhata-I Block—areas that had remained in the dark for nearly eight decades.

In a remarkable development, electric wires were extended across the international border fence, reaching Indian households situated beyond the barbed wire. The arrival of power sparked joy and hope among villagers who had long been deprived of such a basic amenity.

“Despite being Indian citizens, those living beyond the fencing were denied even the minimum facilities. Electricity was a distant dream,” said Gitaldaha-I Gram Panchayat member Ashadul Haque. “For the past five years, we’ve been holding discussions with BSF, BDO and state Electricity Distribution Company officials. Finally, due to our collective efforts, the dream has come true.”

Haque emotionally likened the moment to a scene from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Swades, where a remote village experiences the magic of electricity for the first time. According to the State Electricity Distribution Company, five electric poles were installed beyond the fencing and cables were extended even across a river to ensure full coverage of the villages.

The residents expressed immense relief. Until now, they had relied on costly diesel pumps for irrigation. With electricity, they can now use electric motors, reducing both expenses and labour. While solar lights offered minimal relief, they were no substitute for electric fans, especially in the searing summer heat. Children, in particular, struggled the most.

Most villages in Gitaldaha-1 lie beyond the border fencing, and although other border regions received power earlier, Kharija Haridas and Konamukta had been left out. Now, the villagers are celebrating what they call a life-changing moment.