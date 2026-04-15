Reliance Retail’s AZORTE opens first standalone high-street store in Kolkata

Kolkata: Reliance Retail’s premium fashion and lifestyle brand AZORTE has opened its first standalone high-street store in Kolkata, marking its entry into the city as part of its nationwide expansion. The outlet, located on Elgin Road, is also the brand’s first high-street format store in the country.

Spread across more than 10,000 square feet over two floors, the store houses a wide range of offerings including womenswear, menswear, kidswear and accessories. The collections focus on reinterpreted classics with an emphasis on quality and sustainability, designed to suit changing lifestyles and day-to-evening transitions.

The store was inaugurated by actor Mimi Chakraborty in the presence of Nitin Sehgal, chief executive of AZORTE at Reliance Retail. The launch signals the brand’s push to strengthen its presence in key urban markets.

Positioning itself as a “neostore” for fashion, AZORTE has integrated technology-led features within the outlet. These include RFID and QR-enabled systems for inventory tracking, smart trial rooms that suggest coordinated products, and self-checkout counters aimed at reducing waiting time. The design is intended to offer a more interactive and efficient shopping experience.

With this addition, AZORTE’s footprint has expanded to 42 stores across India. Company officials said Kolkata has been central to its growth plans due to its mix of traditional and contemporary consumer preferences.

Industry data also points to steady retail activity in the city. According to a report by Cushman & Wakefield, Kolkata recorded nearly 52000 square feet of retail leasing in the last quarter of 2025, with fashion and lifestyle segments accounting for a significant share. Among high streets, rentals at Park Street and Camac Street remained stable, while Theatre Road and Elgin Road recorded marginal quarterly growth.