‘Relentless attacks on Bengali-speaking people won’t be tolerated’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday asserted that it will no longer tolerate any attack on the Bengali speaking people in the BJP ruled states. Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee may strengthen her attack on the BJP from the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally in Dharmatala for discriminating against the people on the basis of the language they speak which is against the spirit of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, about 19 people from Birbhum district who worked in Odisha were detained in the camp after being labelled the tag “Bangladeshi” despite producing all the valid documents. These people narrated their harrowing experience in Odisha as how they were harassed. Saidur Rahaman, one of the victims said that they were taken to the detention camp in Chandipur near Balasore in Odisha despite showing valid documents like Voter or Aadhaar cards.

Raising its voice, Trinamool Congress on Saturday posted on X: “The relentless attacks on Bengali-speaking citizens across the country will not be tolerated any longer. Bengal is rising, loud, fearless, and united. Every protest echoing across our state is a warning to @BJP4India: this sacred land will never bow to your BANGLA-BIRODHI hate.”

It is presumed that party supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee may raise their voice against the issue during their address on July 21. The people in the state were gearing up to listen to messages the top leaders will be delivering from the rally. The preparations were underway to make the event a grand success.

Trinamool Congress on Saturday wrote on X: “On the occasion of the #ShahidDibas rally at Dharmatala, a Sebaashray health camp has been set up at Central Park to provide medical assistance to party workers arriving from across Bengal. An initiative of Shri @abhishekaitc, this camp ensures access to essential healthcare services and free medicines for those in need.”