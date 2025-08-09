‘Release funds, stop daydreaming about winning 2026 elections’

Kolkata: Bengal Irrigation minister Manas Ranjan Bhuiyan on Friday accused the Central government of not helping the state government in the restoration of the Tilpara Barrage in Birbhum district, even as the state undertakes urgent repairs to protect lives and infrastructure amidst heavy rainfall.

Calling on BJP leaders to stop “daydreaming” about winning power in 2026, Bhuiyan urged the opposition leadership in the state to demonstrate their commitment to the people of Bengal by helping expedite the release of withheld central funds “if they are truly sympathetic to the state’s needs.” Talking to reporters, Bhuiyan claimed that the Centre was attempting to “choke Mamata Banerjee” and “destabilise” Bengal’s economy by stalling the release of Rs 1.77 lakh-crore due to the state.

“Go in a procession and tell the prime minister and the Jal Shakti Minister — give Bengal’s money, give Bengal’s money!” he said, directly addressing BJP MPs and MLAs from West Bengal. Bhuiyan reiterated the state government’s commitment to safeguarding the structurally compromised Tilpara barrage, constructed in 1950-51, which he claimed was now facing “cracks” and “sections that have sat down”, creating an asymmetrical flow that struggles to withstand high water pressure. “We are committed to the people of the state, irrespective of the Centre’s non-cooperation. We have ordered urgent restoration work with Mackintosh Burn Ltd, a state-owned engineering company, from Saturday,” he said.

“We will also consult the director of the Central Water Commission, who is arriving on Saturday, and continue liaising with IIT-Roorkee expert Prof J Ahmad,” he added.

Due to safety risks, the state has restricted traffic over the barrage to only motorcycles and ambulances, he added.

The minister clarified that the ongoing repair work, tendered at Rs 21 crore, is being entirely funded by the state government after the Centre failed to approve a World Bank-supported model, which could have provided 70 per cent of the cost. However, the project suffered major setbacks after heavy rains began in mid-June.

“A large portion of the completed work has been damaged by the rains,” he said, while appealing to the public for support. He added that despite the “misinterpretation” and “panic propaganda” being spread, the state administration, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, remains vigilant. “We are squeezing every mechanical and engineering resource we have,” he added.

Bhuiyan also referred to Maithon and Panchet dams, alleging that indiscriminate release of water from the reservoirs is linked to long-standing silt accumulation in the DVC system, which has significantly reduced its water-holding capacity.