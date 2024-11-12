‘Release composite grant for fiscal 2024-25’

Kolkata: Several teachers’ associations have again appealed to the state school Education department to release the composite grant for the 2024-25 financial year.

This grant is crucial for covering essential school expenses, such as minor repairs, classroom supplies and other miscellaneous costs. “Till now, the composite grant for the current fiscal year has not been given to schools. After seven months of not receiving the grant, schools are facing financial hardships,” stated Chandan Garai, Secretary of the All Bengal Post Graduate Teachers Welfare Association. The association has written to the Commissioner of the state school Education department. Shikshanuragi Aikya Mancha, has also sent a letter to the commissioner demanding the release of the grant.

The state attributes the delay to the Centre’s failure to release funds for the Samagra Shiksha Mission (SSM), from which the composite grant is funded. Last year, the state was allocated Rs 1,500-1,700 crore under the SSM but received only Rs. 311 crore, with an unreleased Rs. 485 crore, leading to a potential loss of around Rs 1,200 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal. This fiscal year, Rs 1,600 crore was allocated, but the first instalment has yet to reach the state.

According to a senior official of the state school Education department, despite the Central government’s failure to release the allocated funds, the department has already applied to the appropriate state government authority for funds so that at least some amount of the grant can be distributed to schools. “For providing composite grants, nearly Rs. 300 crore are needed. We requested the state government to allot at least one-third of the requirement, which is nearly Rs 100 crore,” said the official.