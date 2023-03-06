Release Awas Yojana funds immediately, TMC tells Centre

kolkata: A host of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, on Monday, took to their social media accounts demanding that the Central government should immediately clear all the funds relating to Awas Yojana now that the latter has found no evidence of corruption under the scheme in Bengal.



A Millennium Post report published on March 6, stated that the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj wrote a letter to the state secretariat claiming that is “hardly any misappropriation of funds or any major irregularities in connection with the housing scheme”. This letter came after the Centre sent teams to Bengal to investigate allegations of corruption levelled against the state government by opposition parties, mainly the BJP.TMC took to its party Twitter handle and wrote: “After several months of withholding Awas Yojana funds, Centre admits, no trace of corruption found in Bengal. Our steadfast commitment to upholding transparency has thwarted @BJP4India’s nefarious agendas. We demand immediate release of funds.”Following the tweet by the party, most Trinamool leaders took to their Twitter handles to convey the same. State Industry minister Shashi Panja wrote: “Hon’ble CM @ MamataOfficial has proved GoWB’s credibility yet again! A Central survey has forced @BJP4India to accept that Awas Yojana saw no corruption in Bengal. The damage, however, is done. Awas Yojana funds owed to Bengal have not been released for over a year now!” TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar wrote: “NO EVIDENCE of CORRUPTION in Awas Yojana. For over a year, the @ BJP4India govt stalled payments to Bengal solely on the basis of false allegations. When will the Centre reverse the injustice meted out to Bengal’s poor and release the requisite funds? We demand answers!”

Minister of State for Finance (Independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya wrote: “The state-wide survey exercise engineered by Hon’ble CM @ MamataOfficial pays off. The @BJP4India-led Central govt was forced to admit that there is no evidence of corruption in Awas Yojana. The institutionalisation of transparency in all spheres of governance is exemplary.”

Minister of State, Information and Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Indranil Sen, wrote “After stalling payments for over a year, the Central Government has finally conceded that there is no corruption in Awas Yojana. This is a tacit acknowledgement of the fact that depriving the poor people of Bengal was all part of @BJP4India political vendetta.”

TMC insiders believe that this revelation will provide leverage to the party ahead of the panchayat polls.