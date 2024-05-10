Rekha Sharma forced women to file fake rape plaints in Sandeshkhali: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday said it will file a formal complaint with the Election Commission against National Commission for Women’s (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma over allegations of atrocities on women in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali.



TMC on Friday alleged that women in Sandeshkhali have claimed that Rekha Sharma made them sign on blank pages of paper and file fake rape complaints. Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale wrote on X: “Women in Sandeshkhali have now alleged that NCW &@sharmarekha made them sign blank pages of paper & file fake rape complaints. Shame on this so-called “institution” which Rekha Sharma has turned into a wing of the BJP. It is disgusting that the NCW would promote fake rape cases for a political agenda. This makes it 100x difficult for real survivors who already face stigma & resistance from authorities when trying to file a case. Rekha Sharma should be prosecuted for this heinous crime.”

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose: “The #Sandeshkhali conspiracy rot gets deeper. One of the women who admits to filing a false “rape” complaint names@NCWIndiachief@sharmarekha. Truth has a way of coming out.”

Stating the TMC’s intention to move EC against Ms. Sharma, Trinamool spokesperson Shashi Panja alleged on Friday that the NCW chairperson acted with “political bias” over the Sandeshkhali allegations and “encouraged women of the area to make false allegations of sexual atrocities.”

Trinamool, on Thursday, had alleged that the women in Sandeshkhali claimed they were made to sign on a white paper by a woman BJP leader and then false rape complaints were written in their names. TMC’s spokesperson Riju Dutta claimed on his social media X account: “Not one, but at least 3 women of Sandeshkhali publicly named @BJP4Bengal leader Piyali Das, who deceived them into signing on a white paper.”

Meanwhile, NCW has written to the Election Commission, saying that the Trinamool Congress is forcing women to withdraw complaints and that the party is instilling fear among Sandeshkhali women to suppress the victims the victims from coming forward with their complaints, potentially impacting the fairness of election process in the area.