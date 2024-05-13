‘Rekha Patra instigated attack on TMC MLA and workers’

Kolkata: The situation in Sandeshkhali became tense again on Sunday when a group of women who are claimed to be BJP workers attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and workers.

The TMC leaders, however, alleged that the BJP workers were instigated by their party candidate of Basirhat seat, Rekha Patra. Sources said, on Saturday, a miscreant allegedly robbed a boat owner at the Jeliakhali ferry ghat at gunpoint. On Sunday, police arrested a BJP leader in connection with the alleged robbery.

After the arrest was made, BJP leaders and workers, including the BJP candidate Patra, began agitating in front of the Sandeshkhali Police Station. It is alleged that despite police ordering the BJP workers to leave the area they refused to do so. The BJP workers even allegedly got involved in a scuffle with the cops. The saffron party leaders alleged that their party workers are being framed. Meanwhile, a group of women went to a house and started assaulting the TMC leaders and workers.

Reacting to this, TMC said that BJP’s ‘desperation has crossed limits of decency as their goons led by Rekha Patra have resorted to violence against TMC workers in Sandeshkhali’.

A TMC worker was beaten up using slippers and slapped in front of the MLA Mahato. Later, a large contingent of police force, including the Rapid Action Force, reached the spot to control the situation. Mahato said: “The plot was hatched by BJP and Patra. This is not right.”