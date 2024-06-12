Rekha Chatterjee passes away at 71

Kolkata: On Wednesday, Rekha Chatterjee passed away at a hospital in Salt Lake, Kolkata. She was 71. Chatterjee was ill for a long time. She was the mother of Mou Roychowdhury, the co-chairperson of Techno India Group, who recently passed away.



Chatterjee is survived by her son Sumanta Chatterjee, daughter Mahua Gupta, daughter-in-law Reshmi Kundu Chatterjee, sons-in-law Satyam Roychowdhury and Bhaskar Gupta and grandchildren.

She was highly regarded for her sweet nature and charitable work. Her funeral rites were conducted on Wednesday evening at the Keoratola crematorium.