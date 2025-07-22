Rehabilitation of Jayanti Forest Village awaits final state nod

Alipurduar: The Forest department has submitted all survey data related to the rehabilitation of Jayanti Forest Village to the state government. An initial allocation of Rs 35 crore has been sanctioned for the first phase of the project. Work will begin once the state gives the green signal.

A total of 644 residents have expressed willingness to relocate from the core area of the Buxa Tiger Reserve. Their applications have been verified by the Buxa Forest Division and forwarded to Kolkata. The matter is currently under review by the state’s top administrative authorities.

Last year, residents of Bhutia Basti and Gangutia Forest Village, also located in the Buxa core area, were successfully rehabilitated to Banachhaya, a newly-established settlement near Mechpara Tea Garden in Kalchini Block.

Each family received a financial package along with land allotment. Banachhaya is now gradually evolving into a permanent village.

The urgency for relocation has increased due to environmental threats. Experts warn that the Jayanti River, whose riverbed is higher than the village itself, poses a severe risk of flash floods. Jayanti, situated where the Bhutan hills meet the plains, was partially flooded earlier this monsoon, raising fears of a major disaster.

In this context, a large number of residents are actively seeking relocation. As per Forest department sources, the financial package remains unchanged. Each couple (husband and wife) will receive Rs 15 lakh, while other adult family members (above 18 years) are also eligible for Rs 15 lakh. Land allotment will also be provided at Banachhaya. “We have always lived in fear of the Jayanti River,” said Shekhar Bhattacharya, a local resident and tourist guide.

“If a proper rehabilitation package is offered, I’ll definitely opt for relocation.”

Experts point out that Jayanti lies entirely within the core zone of the Buxa reserve. Under the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) directives, the Tiger Augmentation Plan is being implemented and all forest villages in the core area will be relocated in phases.

Debashis Sharma, Deputy Field Director (East), Buxa Tiger Reserve, said: “We’re working on the matter.

Once we receive instructions from higher authorities, we’ll proceed as per government regulations.”