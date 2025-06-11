Rehabilitation of homeless people on city streets begins

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has initiated a city-wide eviction and rehabilitation drive targeting homeless individuals living in open public spaces.

The move follows a directive issued by Municipal Commissioner Dhaval Jain, aiming to ensure public safety while extending welfare support to vulnerable populations.

On Monday, the municipal commissioner is learnt to have sent a letter to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, requesting cooperation in relocating homeless individuals to nearby government-run “Shelters for Urban Homeless” (SUH). These shelters, built under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission, are intended to provide basic facilities and a safe environment for the urban homeless.

The notice emphasised that the initiative seeks to address both public inconvenience and the welfare of the homeless. “It is essential to ensure clean public spaces and also protect those living in unsafe conditions,” the commissioner noted. Footpaths across Kolkata, particularly in central and northern areas, often house makeshift camps by homeless individuals, leading to obstruction and hygiene issues. While several SUH shelters already exist across the city, not all eligible individuals have been using them. The KMC believes that many avoid shelters due to lack of awareness, fear, or personal circumstances.

The new directive marks a coordinated effort between civic authorities and the police to ensure the homeless are safely relocated. The process is expected to begin immediately and will be carried out in phases. The drive is set to be initially conducted at the following locations: Mullick Bazar and seven-point crossing to Beckbagan; Ballygunge Phari to Gariahat; Hazra Road to Gopal Nagar. While many residents have welcomed the move, social activists have urged the administration to ensure the operation is conducted humanely, with counselling and continued support.

The KMC has not specified a deadline for the completion of the drive but confirmed that the plan is part of a broader effort to balance civic order and social responsibility.