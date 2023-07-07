Registration: HS Council makes Aadhaar mandatory for students in 2023-24 academic yr

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has made Aadhaar mandatory for students at the time of Registration for the academic year 2023-2024.



A student without an Aadhaar number in the registration may not be allowed to sit for the higher secondary examination, as per the notification of the Council.

As per the annual working plan 2023-24 of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, the web portal for online filling and submission of registration forms will commence from August 16 and will continue upto October 31, 2023.

Late fines will be imposed from November 3 to November 10, 2023, for online filling and submission of registration forms.

The students who have not submitted their Aadhaar number in the academic year 2022-23 during registration, have been directed to do the needful within August 16 to November 10, 2023.

The Council has made it clear that if the Aadhaar number is not submitted, then it will be difficult on the part of the Council to process the admit card of the concerned student.

The directive issued by Council Secretary Tapas Kumar Mukherjee has been sent to heads of all higher secondary institutions.

The Council has also notified that the Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Post Publication Review (PPR) of the HS examination 2023 have been published.

The heads of all higher secondary institutions have been asked to collect the revised mark sheet and certificate, if any, from the concerned regional from July 13.

According to Council sources, 5,500 candidates witnessed either a rise or fall in their marks after the publication of PPR and PPS. Out of 8.25 lakh candidates, 2 per cent had applied for PPR/ PPS.