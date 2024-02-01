Registration for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2024 extended till February 5

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has decided to extend the registration for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2024 till

February 5.

Subsequently, they have also decided to keep the correction window open from February 7 to February 9. The WBJEEB Chairman Malayendu Saha said that the Board had received a lot of calls from aspiring candidates and guardians, most of whom live outside the state, to extend the registration period.

The Board is expecting that more than few thousands of candidates will be registering for the examination compared to last year.

Last year, 1, 24, 919 candidates had registered for the examination, which was an increase from 2022 wherein 1,01,413 candidates had registered. Within West Bengal, 77,522 candidates had registered and outside the state 47,397 candidates had registered last year.

The online registration started from December 28. This year, the Board decided to reduce the registration fees for reserved and unreserved category women and third gender candidates.

Under its instructions to candidates while registering for WBJEE-2024, they have mentioned that the examination fee for general male candidates will be Rs 500,

for general female and reserved category male candidates it will be Rs 400 and for reserved category female candidates and third gender candidates it will be Rs 300.

The common test for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy and architecture will take place on April 28.