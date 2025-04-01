Registration for PUBDET 2025 commences

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started online registration for the Presidency University Bachelor Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) 2025. Interested candidates can apply until April 28.

PUBDET 2025 is scheduled to be held on June 21 and 22 for admission to 16 undergraduate courses at Presidency University. The available subjects include Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Geology, Economics, Statistics, Life Sciences, Bengali, English, Hindi, History, Political Science, Philosophy, Geography, Sociology and Performing Arts.

Applicants can choose up to three papers from ten, but they must carefully review the exam schedule to avoid time conflicts. For instance, on June 21, while Papers I and II have distinct time slots, Papers III and IV are both scheduled from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. No re-exam will be held under any circumstances for those who miss the test.

The exam will be based on the syllabus of Classes 11 and 12 from recognised boards. Each paper, spanning 90 minutes, will consist of 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will receive 2 marks for each correct answer, while 0.5 marks will be deducted for incorrect responses. Unanswered questions will not impact the overall score. Candidates must apply online through the official WBJEEB websites www.wbjeeb.nic.in or www.wbjeeb.in. Offline applications will not be accepted. The registration fee is Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 250 for each additional paper. Applicants are advised to double-check their personal details, as edits will not be permissible after submission.