Registrar of North Bengal Univ tenders resignation

Siliguri: Dr Nupur Das, the interim Registrar of University of North Bengal, has tendered her resignation for the post. She submitted a resignation letter to the Vice-Chancellor of the University on Thursday evening.



“I have resigned due to some personal issues. I have submitted the resignation letter to V-C,” said Nupur Das.

It is learned that a meeting has been called by the state Education department asking the registrars of all government universities of Bengal to attend, on Friday in Kolkata.

On the other hand, a letter has been sent to all the V-Cs from Rajbhawan, Kolkata, where Registrars were asked not to attend the meeting, said a University source.

Dr Nupur Das, had joined the university in March 2023, as an interim Registrar. The then V-C Om Prakash Mishra had appointed her as Registrar.

Later, completing her term again, her tenure was extended. Her tenure was supposed to be over on September 20 this year. But before that, she resigned from the post.

Dr Rathin Bandopadhyay, the V-C of the university, said: “I have received the resignation letter. We will discuss the issue.”