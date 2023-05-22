Regional transport dept to fix ambulance fare for different routes

COOCH BEHAR: The Cooch Behar district administration has taken up a special initiative to address the issue of ambulance fare.



The fare for different routes will be determined through the Regional Transport department. In a meeting convened by the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Cooch Behar Sadar, government and private hospitals, ambulance organisations, police, and officials from the Regional Transport department participated to discuss this matter. During the meeting, it was decided that the fare for all routes would be promptly determined through the official channels of the Regional Transport department. A rate chart for ambulance rentals will be provided to the hospital and nursing home within the next few weeks. It was emphasised that no ambulance driver would be allowed to charge more than the specified rental fee.Furthermore, it has been assured that in the unfortunate event of a mother or a newborn passing away, arrangements will be made to transport the body to the designated facility free of charge, utilising the services of the 102 Matree Jan ambulance.The SDO of Cooch Behar Sadar, Sk. Rakibur Rahaman, stated: “Although no untoward incidents have occurred regarding the transportation of ambulances carrying patients or deceased bodies, complaints have been raised at various times. To prevent future issues related to ambulance rentals, we are currently working on setting specific rates for rentals in our area. This will ensure that there are no complaints regarding ambulance rentals in the future.”

It has come to light that Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital does not have its own ambulance, and there is no specific rate chart for ambulance rentals. Consequently, complaints regarding ambulance rentals have arisen at different times. Hence, the administration has decided to determine ambulance rentals.

Parth Pratim Roy, chairman of the Patient Welfare Committee of Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital, stated: “We will soon introduce an ambulance fare chart. A meeting was held a few days ago to discuss the determination of ambulance rentals.”

He also mentioned that despite not having its own ambulance, the hospital provides access to the 102 Matri Jan Ambulance service for mothers and children. In the unfortunate event of any loss of life, arrangements will be made to transport the bodies to their homes free of charge.”