Regent Park murder: ‘Woman was alive when thrown into canal’

Kolkata: The woman whose body was recovered from the Shantinagar Canal in Regent Park area on Tuesday was alive when she was thrown into the canal.

According to sources, on Wednesday the autopsy surgeon told the cops that the woman was suspected to be unconscious when she was thrown back into the canal. Also traces of some sort of narcotics was found from her stomach. However, the identity of the woman aged between 25 to 30 years is still not established. On Tuesday, the woman’s partially decomposed body was found wrapped in a sack. It is suspected that she was strangled before being thrown into the canal by the accused.



