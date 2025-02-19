Regent Park: Housewife, relative arrested after faking robbery

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the Regent Park home robbery case. In a shocking turn of events, one of the arrested is the complainant woman herself, Sonali Biswas and the other is her relative.

Sonali Biswas, aged 45, a resident of the area, filed a police complaint on Monday evening, alleging that two masked intruders had entered her home, threatened her at knifepoint, bound her, and made off with jewellery worth over 160 grams of gold, valued at around Rs 13.7 lakh.

However, as investigations progressed, the police discovered inconsistencies in Sonali’s statement, leading them to suspect that the robbery was staged. CCTV footage from the area revealed no signs of any outsiders entering the building at the time of the alleged crime, raising doubts about the authenticity of the incident. Upon further questioning, Sonali admitted to fabricating the entire robbery to cover up the sale of the stolen jewellery.

Sonali, along with her brother-in-law Raja Nag, was arrested on Tuesday. Both were produced in court on Wednesday. According to police sources, the gold jewellery had already been sold.

The arrested individuals are being questioned about where they sold it. Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma said: “The CCTV footage did not match the complainant’s statement, which raised our suspicion. After questioning her, she confessed to staging the robbery.

We now have all the details and are confident this was not a real crime, but a deliberate act with some motive, possibly related to property.”

Sonali, along with her husband Piklu Biswas (58) and stepson Debajyoti Biswas, resided on the first floor of a four-storey apartment on Moore Avenue, just 200 metres from the Regent Park Police Station. The jewellery was meant for Debajyoti’s wedding, which was planned for next month. The entire incident has left the family in

complete shock.