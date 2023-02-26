Regent Park: 3 of a family found dead

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of three members of a family in Regent Park on Sunday afternoon.



Police had found the trio hanging from the ceiling fans inside their flat.

According to sources, the head of the family Bijoy Chatterjee (51) used to at his rented flat on the first floor of a three storied building located at 196/1, School Road in Regent Park area with his wife Ranu Chatterjee (46) and their daughter Oindrila Chatterjee (21). Local people suspected something unnatural as they have not seen any of the Chatterjee family members during the past few days. Also local people were experiencing a foul smell since Sunday morning.

Meanwhile on Sunday afternoon, the owner of the said flat and found no response despite knocking on the door. Suspecting something fishy, he informed the Regent Park police station. Around 1:30 pm, police broke the door and found the trio hanging. The body has been partially decomposed. Police have recovered the body and sent those for autopsy.

Police have come to know that Bijoy had a business in Burrabazar area. Recently he was facing some financial crunch which might be due to loss in business. Bijoy had taken the flat on rent about eight months ago. It is suspected that they have committed suicide due to the financial crunch. However, police are probing to find out whether any foul play is there or not. As of now police have registered an unnatural death case.