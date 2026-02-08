Regent estate postmaster held in ₹8.51crore fraud case

Kolkata: The Postmaster of Regent Estate post office in Jadavpur was arrested by the cops of Kolkata Police Detective Department, on Friday, for his involvement in a case of misappropriation of money worth about Rs 3.50 crore.



Police, during the probe, have found that so far the Postmaster and his accomplice who was arrested earlier, were involved in misappropriating a total of Rs 8.51 crore, which belongs to 25 customers.

According to sources, during October last year, a resident of Netaji Nagar, Abhijit Majumdar, lodged a complaint at the Jadavpur police station alleging that he had been duped on the pretext of reinvesting his money by a man who introduced himself as an agent of the India Post attached to Regent Estate post office. After registering a case, police launched a probe and found that a man identified as Siddhartha Karanjai introduced himself as an authorised agent of the post office.

He convinced Majumdar to withdraw all his investment for reinvesting in lucrative schemes from which he can earn a huge return.

Being convinced, Majumdar withdrew his investment worth about Rs 3.50 crore and handed it over to Karanjai, who subsequently transferred the money to another account. It is also alleged that the accused used to make fake post office passbooks and certificates to convince the victims.

A few days later, when Majumdar went to the post office for some inquiry, he found that there were no accounts or investments made in his name.

During the investigation, police arrested Karanjai earlier and came to know about the involvement of the postmaster of the Regent Estate post office, Dilip Kumar Jana.

Meanwhile, the Detective Department had taken over the investigation. After gathering evidence against the Postmaster, Jana was arrested.

Police have informed that Jana had helped Karanjai to dupe people. Without his help, it would not be possible for anybody to commit such an offence.