Regal cuisine at ‘Nawabi Chullah’ event by Courtyard by Marriott, Siliguri

Siliguri: Experience a culinary journey fit for royalty at Courtyard by Marriott, Siliguri’s “Nawabi Chullah” event, April 26 to May 5, 2024. Located at Siliguri Kitchen on Mallaguri, Hill Cart Rd, the event offers authentic Nawabi cuisine crafted by skilled chefs. From 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm daily, savour a lavish buffet with flavors inspired by India’s Nawabi heritage. Imported spices guarantee an unmatched dining experience. Live music enhances the ambiance.