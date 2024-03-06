Refrain from promoting betting, gambling, CCPA warns celebrities and influencers

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued a warning to celebrities and influencers against promoting illegal betting and gambling activities, citing growing concerns over the proliferation of related advertisements. The advisory, issued in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, emphasised the prohibition of endorsing unlawful activities, such as betting and gambling, prohibited under various laws.

CCPA highlighted the significant financial and socio-economic implications of such endorsements, particularly for the youth. The watchdog also underscored the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s efforts in cautioning media platforms against publicising betting and gambling platforms.

Furthermore, the advisory warns online advertisement intermediaries against targeting such advertisements to the Indian audience. It reiterates that any engagement in promoting or advertising online gambling and betting, given its illegal status, renders one liable for participating in an illegal activity.

The guidelines for prevention of misleading advertisements and endorsements categorically prohibit advertisements of products or services prohibited under prevailing law, applicable to all advertisements across mediums. CCPA cautioned that any violation would be subject to rigorous scrutiny and stringent measures as per the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, against manufacturers, advertisers, publishers, intermediaries, social media platforms, endorsers, and other relevant stakeholders.

The authority urged all stakeholders to strictly adhere to these guidelines and refrain from promoting or endorsing activities illegal under Indian law.