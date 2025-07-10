‘Reflection of corruption & negligence’, says TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday strongly criticised the BJP following the collapse of a bridge in Gujarat’s Vadodara, which claimed at least eleven lives so far.

Targeting the BJP’s much-publicised “Gujarat Model”, TMC accused the state government of systemic corruption and administrative negligence, drawing parallels to the 2022 Morbi bridge collapse.

Calling it another failure of the BJP’s “double-engine sarkar”, the party demanded an immediate, transparent, and independent investigation. In a post on social media directed to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and PM Narendra Modi, TMC questioned how many more lives must be lost before accountability is ensured. “...Will this too be dismissed as an ‘Act of God’ or will you finally accept it for what it is: AN ACT OF FRAUD!” stated TMC.

TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja blamed the state government for ignoring repeated complaints about the bridge’s poor condition. They highlighted a worrying trend, noting that multiple bridge collapses have occurred nationwide in 2025 alone, including one in Pune and nearly a dozen in Bihar last year.