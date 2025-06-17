Reducing e-waste pollution: CREDAI Kolkata launches ‘Rice for Plastic’ campaign

Kolkata: CREDAI Kolkata has launched a meaningful CSR initiative — ‘Rice for Plastic’ — aimed at reducing plastic and e-waste pollution while addressing the nutritional needs of construction workers and their families.

The campaign is being held across various project sites in Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly.

Participants, including both construction workers and local residents, have been exchanging 2 kilograms of dry plastic or e-waste for one kilogram of rice.

This initiative not only promotes responsible waste management but also offers direct support to communities that play a crucial role in building urban infrastructure.

The campaign has witnessed an enthusiastic response from hundreds of families who turned up to contribute plastic and e-waste at their respective project sites. A special event held on June 16 at KMDA Projects further highlighted the spirit of community engagement and environmental responsibility.

The event was attended by Firhad Hakim, Mayor and minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs and Housing, who appreciated the dual impact of the campaign on society and the environment.

Sidharth Pansari, president of CREDAI Kolkata and Director of Primarc Group, remarked: “The ‘Rice for Plastic’ campaign reflects our belief in sustainable and inclusive development.

It is encouraging to see such strong participation from both our workforce and local residents.

Together, we’re making a real difference.”

By actively involving construction communities and local people, the campaign has strengthened the message of collective responsibility.