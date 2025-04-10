Reduced Metro services today

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway will run reduced services on two of its corridors this Thursday, on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. The changes will impact the Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash (Blue Line) and the Salt Lake Sector V-Sealdah section of the Green Line. On the Blue Line, only 236 services will operate instead of the usual 262. Despite the reduced frequency, the first and last trains will operate at their regular timings. Special late-night Metro services will also be available as usual, with trains departing from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 10:40 pm.

The Salt Lake Sector V-Sealdah section of the Green Line will operate 90 services throughout the day at 20-minute intervals. These services will run from 6:55 am to 9:40 pm. Like the Blue Line, the first and last train timings will remain unchanged. Normal services will continue as usual on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the Green Line, as well as on the Purple Line (Joka-Majherhat) and the Orange Line (Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay).