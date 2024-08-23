Reduced Metro services on ‘Janmashtami’

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway will operate reduced services on Monday, on the occasion of Janmashtami. Instead of the usual 288 daily services, the Metro will run 234 services in the Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash (Blue Line) corridor, with 117 each on the Up and Down lines.



Between Salt Lake Sector V and Sealdah (Green line), the Metro will run 90 services (45 pairs) on that day instead of the usual 106. Similarly, instead of 130 daily services, 122 services (61 pairs) will be available between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade (Green Line) on Monday.

However, there will be no change to the first and last services on any line. Special night Metro services between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhas will be available at both stations at 10:40 pm as usual on that day. According to a spokesperson of Metro Railway, normal services will be available on the Joka -Majherhat (Purple Line) and Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Orange Line)

corridors on that day.