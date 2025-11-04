Reduced Metro services on Blue, Green lines today

Kolkata: Metro Railway will operate Saturday services on both the Blue and Green Lines on Wednesday, November 5, the day of Guru Nanak’s birthday. The decision will result in a reduced number of trains compared with weekday schedules.

According to a statement issued by Metro Railway, 236 services will run on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Shahid Khudiram) instead of the usual 272.

There will be no change in the timings of the first and last services.

On the Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V), 186 services will be operated instead of 226. The first and last service timings on this corridor will also remain unchanged, except for the first train from Salt Lake Sector V, which will depart at 6.32 am, seven minutes earlier than usual. Normal operations will continue on the Yellow Line (Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar), Orange Line (Kavi Subhash-Beleghata) and Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat) on that day.