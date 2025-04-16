Reduced Metro services on April 18

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway has announced reduced services on select corridors on Good Friday, April 18.

On the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash), the Metro will operate 236 trains instead of the usual 262. However, the timings for the first and last services will remain unchanged. The first trains will depart at 6:50 am from both Noapara (towards Kavi Subhash) and Kavi Subhash (towards Dakshineswar). Additionally, trains will depart from Dakshineswar towards Kavi Subhash and from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) towards Dakshineswar at 6:55 am.

The last train will leave Kavi Subhash for Dakshineswar at 9:30 pm, while the last services from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash and from Kavi Subhash to Dum Dum will depart at 9:28 pm and 9:40 pm, respectively. Special late-night services will operate as usual, with trains leaving Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 10:40 pm.

On the Salt Lake Sector V-Sealdah stretch of the Green Line, 90 services will run from 6:55 am to 9:40 pm, maintaining a 20-minute interval between trains. The first trains will depart from Sealdah at 6:55 am and from Salt Lake Sector V at 7:05 am. The final services will leave Sealdah at 9:35 pm and Salt Lake Sector V at 9:40 pm.