Redevelopment work at Barrackpore Rly Stn gathers steam

Kolkata: The works for redevelopment project at Barrackpore Railway Station which is taking place under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme is being conducted in full swing with an aim to complete it as soon as possible.



Divisional Railway Manager of Sealdah Deepak Nigam along with branch officers had recently inspected the progress of the project there.

Daily at least 80,000 commuters avail train services from Barrackpore Station.

The project work at the station started in October. The total sanctioned cost for the project is Rs 15.98 crore, while the expenditure has been Rs 0.14 crore.

Under this project, the work will cover 600 square metres of flooring, 100 square metres of platform shed, 5000 square metres of circulating area and 100 seating area of the Barrackpore Station.

According to officials, the work will include concourse development, facade upliftment work, waiting area and toilet upgradation. The engineering contract has been awarded and the work is in progress, S&T contract has been finalised, an official said.

“This vision to modernise and revitalise Barrackpore Station, is making substantial strides in its mission with continuous and untiring efforts of Eastern Railway inter-departmental team right from the launch of Amrit Bharat scheme by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on August 6, 2023,” the Railways official stated.

Through the redevelopment project, the Railways expects to ease congestion, reduce waiting time and enhance the overall station experience

for commuters.