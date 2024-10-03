Reddy Diagnostic Clinic charged with Rs 2L fine

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Reddy Diagnostic Clinic as it carried out wrong tests on a patient.

According to the WBCERC, Debasish Mondal took his pregnant wife to this diagnostic clinic several times for clinical tests. Scans were performed on the woman three times by three different doctors and all the three reports were erroneous. All the three reports said that there was one fetus inside the womb. During delivery the woman gave birth to one child while another stillborn baby was found. The scan reports failed to detect the other.

“Despite three separate tests by three different doctors, the tests could not determine that there were two fetuses inside the womb. We have asked the diagnostic centre to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh,” said WBCER chairman Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee.

In another incident the WBCERC has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Bellevue Clinic as there was some negligence on the part of the hospital. Santanu Chowdhury had met with a road accident and was admitted to the clinic. While undertaking a surgery, the patient suffered a burn on his shoulder. The burn injury has been causing itching on the patient after many days and a patch has developed. The patient’s family members alleged that the hospital took up the issue casually.