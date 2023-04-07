Red sandalwood worth Rs 60L seized

Alipurduar: The Jaldapara Wildlife Division recently got a significant success, recovering illegal red sandalwood logs from North Mendabari village in the Kalchini Block of Alipurduar.



Acting on confidential information, the Jaldapara Wildlife Division conducted a raid on Friday evening, successfully recovering a total of 800 kilograms of illegal red sandalwood logs from the village. The logs, 60 in number, were concealed in a resident's house in North Mendabari. The seized red sandalwood logs have an estimated market value of at least Rs 60 lakh. In connection with the illegal trade of red sandalwood logs, the Forest Department has apprehended five suspects, although their names remain undisclosed for the sake of the ongoing investigation.

DFO Deepak M of Jaldapara Wildlife Division stated: "We have seized 800 kilograms of illegal red sandalwood logs and have arrested five individuals for their involvement in poaching. The Forest Department will seek custody of the arrested suspects in the Alipurduar ACJM court on Saturday."