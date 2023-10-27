Red Road Puja Carnival: Police lays out detailed plan for traffic movement

Kolkata: An elaborate traffic plan has been made by the Kolkata Police for Friday to manage vehicular movement when several roads will be closed for vehicular movement.



According to the police notification, movement of all types of goods vehicles, except those carrying idols, will be restricted along the AJC Bose Road from Exide Crossing upto Hastings Crossing, New Road Dufferin Road, Lovers Lane and Red Road from 12 pm. Kidderpore Road from Hastings Crossing to Lovers Lane will be closed for all vehicles except the carnival-related ones and vehicles that want to avail of Vidyasagar Setu from 2 pm till the carnival ends.

No vehicles other than carnival-related ones will be allowed to ply along the Hospital Road (North bound) from its crossing with AJC Bose road from 2 pm. Red Road, Lovers Lane, Queensway, Plassey Gate Road and Esplanade ramp will be closed for vehicular movement from 2 pm on Friday.

However, Red Road will be closed between 12 am on Thursday night and 9 am on Friday for infrastructural work related to the carnival. Though the traffic movement on Red Road will be allowed after 9 am till 2 pm but it may get regulated if cops find it necessary.

Spectators arriving at the carnival on foot have been advised to walk along the AJC Bose Road, Chowringhee Road, Outram Road, Mayo Road or R R Avenue instead of Kidderpore Road. People are also advised to get down at Esplanade and Park Street from public transport and avail the road to reach the carnival enclosure. This apart, no vehicles will be allowed to park on any side of 11 roads including Chowringhee Road, J L Nehru Road, Cathedral Road, Queensway, Mayo Road, Strand Road along with five other roads. However, traffic movement may get diverted from any other roads if on duty police personnel feel it necessary.