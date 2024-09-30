‘Red’ alert in 5 GPs of Bhutni as Ganga & Fulhar rivers exceed danger levels

MALDA: The Irrigation department has declared a ‘Red’ alert in five Gram Panchayats of Bhutni as heavy rainfall continues to wreak havoc in Bihar. Water levels in the Ganga and Fulhar rivers have surpassed danger levels, prompting urgent evacuations and safety measures for residents.



As of Sunday morning, authorities reported significant water discharge from the Kosi and Gandak rivers, leading to a projected influx of 26 lakh cusecs into the Ganga. This surge is expected to raise the river’s water level by over a meter.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed the district administration to implement necessary measures and respond swiftly to the escalating crisis. In response to the situation, a high-level meeting was convened in Malda at around 2pm on Sunday.

In Manikchak, the situation is particularly dire. Over 150,000 residents from three Gram Panchayats have been affected for more than a month, with tragic reports of 11 drownings in the area. Sabitri Mitra, MLA Manikchak, has been actively sharing alerts on social media, urging the public to remain vigilant and prepare for further developments.

Samar Mukherjee, district chairman of the TMC and MLA Ratua, criticised the central government for the ongoing crisis.

“The recent opening of all gates at the Kosi barrage near Nepal-Bihar border after 56 years is a deliberate act that has contributed to the flooding in West Bengal. Our Chief Minister has ordered relief to be provided to every household without discrimination,” said Mukherjee.

Residents are grappling with the aftermath of the flooding. Shibu Mondal, a local, shared his harrowing experience: “My single-story home is completely underwater. My brother drowned while attempting to harvest jute just two days ago. There has been a lack of proactive measures during the dry season. Both central and state governments need to construct proper riverbanks to prevent future calamities.”

In addition to Bhutni, rising waters in the Fulhar River have led to the inundation of several villages in the Harishchandrapur-II block. The block administration is actively visiting affected areas, assuring residents of evacuation plans. Temporary shelters have been set up in local schools, and emergency contact cards are being distributed. Medical and crop insurance camps are scheduled to commence next week. Miking has been done in possible affected areas of Manikchak, Kaliachak-III and Harishchandrapur-II blocks.

As the situation continues to evolve, local authorities remain focused on providing relief and ensuring the safety of residents amid one of the region’s most severe flooding crises in recent years.