‘Red alert’ for Birbhum, West Midnapore; ‘Orange alert’ for remaining South Bengal dists

While issuing an orange alert for North Bengal, the MeT office has apprehended that the situation in South Bengal may also worsen as it may continue to rain in several districts till Saturday.

Red alert has been issued for Birbhum and West Midnapore districts while orange alert was issued for all the remaining South Bengal districts. Rain lashed several parts of South Bengal on Wednesday as well. The districts like East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram received rainfall on Wednesday. These districts may continue to receive rainfall till Saturday, the MeT office said.

Bengal received an unusual distribution of rainfall in September with Kolkata receiving a 60 per cent surplus against its normal count of 318 mm. The monsoon this year may retreat by or after October 20, coinciding with Durga Puja festivities, believe weather experts. A delayed withdrawal of monsoon, coupled with the frequent formation of low pressure over the Bay of Bengal in September, helped make up for the rain deficiency in the past three months.

Weather experts have said that the depression has taken a U-turn from Chhattisgarh and re-entered Bengal.

It has gained strength as moisture originating from another low pressure over the Arabian Sea has been contributing to the depression that was triggered in the eastern part following a low pressure. It has resulted in heavy rainfall in several North and South Bengal districts.

Meanwhile, due to a landslide in Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway, the Sealdah-Puri Duranto Express on Wednesday was cancelled. According to SER officials, it took place between Balasore and Haldipada of the Kharagpur Division. Around seven trains including Kharagpur-Balasore-Kharagpur MEMU Special, Bhadrak-Balasore-Bhadrak MEMU Special, Bhadrak-Kharagpur MEMU Special, Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road Express amongst others were cancelled on Wednesday.