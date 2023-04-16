Recruitment scam: One more summoned by CBI

kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned Bivas Adhikari, the block president of Trinamool Congress in Nalhati II of Birbhum in connection with ongoing recruitment scam case.



The Central agency also recovered one of the mobile phones of MLA of Burwan, Jiban Krishna Saha which he had thrown into a pond during a CBI raid at his house which is going on since Friday.

According to sources, it had been alleged that Saha was involved in the racket that was providing jobs to against money. CBI had reportedly seized several documents from Saha’s house during the raid. However, on Friday after a few hours of the raid, Saha reportedly snatched his two mobile phones which were in custody of the CBI officers and threw them into a pond from roof of his house. He also allegedly threw a pen drive as well which is suspected to have several data regarding the recruitment scam.

CBI officials also came to know that Saha has assets worth a huge amount of money in Birbhum as well. Meanwhile, CBI had conducted raids at multiple places including the ashram and house of Adhikari on Friday.

After the raids, CBI has summoned Adhikari and asked him to appear at the Nizam Palace on Monday.

Earlier, CBI had also conducted raids at the house of Gopal Dalpati at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore in connection to the alleged recruitment scam. Dalpati’s name had cropped up during the probe.

CBI reportedly questioned Dalpati’s mother regarding contents of a letter with which Gopal had left that particular address some days back.