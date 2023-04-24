Recruitment scam: Kuntal Ghosh moves SC

kolkata: Expelled Trinamool Youth Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in recruitment corruption case, has moved Supreme Court challenging the order by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. The hearing is scheduled to be heard on Monday.

The case is likely to be heard by the Division Bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia. Kuntal had submitted a written complaint before the court, alleging that the central agencies are pressuring him to take Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s name. He also said that he wrote the letter on March 30 and mentioned that his family members are feeling unsafe. The ED had approached the Calcutta High Court and claimed that Ghosh is trying to make false allegations to influence the investigation.

On April 13, Justice Gangopadhyay observed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED can interrogate both Ghosh and Banerjee if deemed necessary. It was also directed that Banerjee’s speech during the Shahid Minar meeting should also be scrutinised. Banerjee had approached the Supreme Court who had ordered stay on the Calcutta High Court’s direction. Justice Gangopadhyay has also directed that no FIR can be registered against the CBI and ED in any of the Police Stations without permission of the

High Court.