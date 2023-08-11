Recruitment scam: High Court relief for Manik

Kolkata: Manik Bhattacharya, a former chairman of the state primary education board, who was arrested in connection with alleged recruitment irregularities in government-aided schools, got some sort of relief after the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court set aside Single Bench’s order where Bhattacharya was asked to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh.



As he did not pay the fine, the Single Bench had directed that his property will be confiscated till he pays the fine. The Single Bench had given the verdict in connection with irregularities in the recruitment. Bhattacharya was currently serving ED custody.Incidentally, the Calcutta High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to Satarupa Bhattacharya, wife of Manik Bhattacharya.

Satarupa, who was arrested by the ED in connection with the recruitment case and was in jail custody, is the first accused in the case to be granted bail.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court earlier this month stayed two Calcutta High Court orders that had called for a fresh probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the former director of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.