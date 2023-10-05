Recruitment scam: HC directs ED to ‘finish probe by Dec 31’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conclude the investigation into the alleged school jobs case within a reasonable period while said the agency can consider issuing fresh summons to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee if it is not satisfied with the documents submitted by him in connection with the case.



Sources said that the Central agency has to complete the probe by December 31. Hearing an appeal by the Diamond Harbour MP challenging an order of a single bench that had directed the ED to ensure the investigation process on October 3 is not hampered, a division bench said the agency can fix a time limit for him to submit documents as required by it.

The court on Thursday also reserved an order on an appeal by Abhishek with regard to the ED summons.

The ED had on Wednesday summoned Banerjee to appear before it here on October 9, after he skipped the October 3 summons to participate in a TMC protest rally in New Delhi, demanding immediate release of central funds due to the state.

In an oral observation during the hearing, the court said that the MP should provide documents sought by the ED from him by October 10. The division bench also said that the Central agency, if dissatisfied with the replies, may summon him thereafter within October 19 or after October 26, with the intervening period being the Durga Puja festival.