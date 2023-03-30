Recruitment scam: ED raids house of WBBPE employee

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted a raid at the house of an employee of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) in connection with the ongoing recruitment scam case.

ED officials had allegedly found involvement of the WBBPE clerk Arnab Basu.

On Wednesday morning ED officials along with a man who is reportedly a witness in the case reached Basu’s residence in an apartment building in Salt Lake AC block. Not only his flat was searched, but also Basu was questioned for several hours. ED had come to know about Basu from few other accused persons in the case who were arrested earlier.

Apart from Basu’s residence, two other ED teams on Wednesday conducted raid in three other places in the city in connection with a hawala case of Mumbai. Earlier on Tuesday ED had conducted a raid at the residences of two businessmen in Salt Lake BL block and CG block.

On Wednesday the offices of the businessmen and their chartered accountant’s office were raided.

Sources informed that ED officials have found a few documents related to the case.